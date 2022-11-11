Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 397,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 145,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 88,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 101,520 shares of company stock worth $3,154,847 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 9.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $28.05 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.