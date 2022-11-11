Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,326,000 after purchasing an additional 97,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 26.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,047,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 221,376 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Stock Up 19.8 %

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.84 and a beta of 0.62. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chewy to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.61.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

