Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CHT opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $45.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

