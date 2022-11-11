Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of CHT opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $45.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
