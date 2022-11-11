Churchill China (LON:CHH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,369.64

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,369.64 ($15.77) and traded as low as GBX 1,230 ($14.16). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,260 ($14.51), with a volume of 6,192 shares traded.

Churchill China Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,032.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,261.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,369.64.

Get Churchill China alerts:

Churchill China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a GBX 10.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.