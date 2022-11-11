Churchill China (LON:CHH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,369.64

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,369.64 ($15.77) and traded as low as GBX 1,230 ($14.16). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,260 ($14.51), with a volume of 6,192 shares traded.

Churchill China Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of £138.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,032.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,261.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,369.64.

Churchill China Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Churchill China’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Churchill China Company Profile

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

