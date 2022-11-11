CIBC Cuts Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$7.50

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 1.7 %

EDR opened at C$4.70 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.40. The company has a market cap of C$892.95 million and a PE ratio of 52.22.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver ( TSE:EDR Get Rating ) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$39.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$46.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.