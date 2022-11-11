Citigroup Cuts Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target to $11.75

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

ERJ has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE ERJ opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -989.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Embraer by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,785,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after buying an additional 1,712,800 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $12,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 736.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 915,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after buying an additional 806,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $7,850,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

