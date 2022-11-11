Citigroup Cuts Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target to $11.75

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.75 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.
ERJ has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
NYSE ERJ opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -989.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.
