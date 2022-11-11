Citigroup Trims Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Target Price to $96.00

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $99.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

DOX opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 84.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

