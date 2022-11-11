Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Clovis Oncology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CLVS opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

Institutional Trading of Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

