CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised CNH Industrial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.39.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.61.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 164,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,557,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,050,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 77,460 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $10,745,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $1,186,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

