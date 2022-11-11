Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 199.2% from the October 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Down 0.4 %

COCP opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.93. Cocrystal Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma ( NASDAQ:COCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Research analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.