Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.21

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$66.21 and traded as low as C$56.84. Cogeco shares last traded at C$56.88, with a volume of 14,448 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC lowered Cogeco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$84.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$897.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$57.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.21.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.