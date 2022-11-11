Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) PT Lowered to 1,045.00

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $963.75.

Coloplast A/S Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

