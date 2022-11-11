Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,876.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,944 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $96.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average is $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.91.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

