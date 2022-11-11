Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

NYSE LODE opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Comstock has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.25.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Comstock had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 7,762.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. Research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Company Profile

Comstock Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties.

