Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.30 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber Stock Performance

Conifex Timber stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.