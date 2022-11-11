Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRVS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of CRVS opened at $0.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

