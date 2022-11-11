Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Costamare has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Costamare during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 1,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

