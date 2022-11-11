Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Costamare Price Performance
CMRE stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Costamare has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Trading of Costamare
About Costamare
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
