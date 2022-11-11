Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare Price Performance

CMRE stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Costamare has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

About Costamare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 108.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Costamare by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,211,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,540,000 after acquiring an additional 401,182 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 157.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 39.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

