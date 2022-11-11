CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $181.99

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.99 ($2.10) and traded as low as GBX 95.58 ($1.10). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 97.25 ($1.12), with a volume of 3,669 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 139.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 181.99. The company has a market capitalization of £8.45 million and a P/E ratio of 540.28.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

