Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) CEO Sells $12,225,553.20 in Stock

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Crane Stock Up 3.0 %

Crane stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 159,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,999,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Crane by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Crane by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 19.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Stories

