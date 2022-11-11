Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CPG stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.