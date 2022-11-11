Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 5,986.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 48,369 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global downgraded Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $92.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43.

Crocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.