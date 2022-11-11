CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.86.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $99.91 on Friday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $131.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.91.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.