CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $83.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 196,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 207,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

