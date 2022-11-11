CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.
NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $83.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
