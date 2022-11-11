Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) Stake Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04.

