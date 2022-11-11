DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.00) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.43.
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
