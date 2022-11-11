DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.00) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Sunday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 31.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

