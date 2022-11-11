De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $90.94

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.94 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 101.20 ($1.17). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 101.20 ($1.17), with a volume of 86,984 shares changing hands.

De La Rue Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £197.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1,012.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.94.

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

