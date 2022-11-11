De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.94

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.94 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 101.20 ($1.17). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 101.20 ($1.17), with a volume of 86,984 shares traded.

De La Rue Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01. The stock has a market cap of £197.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.00.

De La Rue Company Profile



De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

