Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 61,351 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.9 %

DCPH stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.77. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Cowen started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $48,454.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,582.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

See Also

