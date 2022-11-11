Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.30

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.03). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,461,515 shares changing hands.

Dekel Agri-Vision Trading Up 6.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.20 million and a PE ratio of -34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.84.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. It owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

