DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.10

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.10 and traded as low as $25.25. DENSO shares last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 27,900 shares.

DENSO Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.10.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

