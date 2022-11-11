Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 461,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 27.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 32.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Trading Down 11.9 %

Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.35.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 17.56% and a negative net margin of 275.35%. The firm had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DM shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.36.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

