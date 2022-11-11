Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target to €65.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($68.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €53.00 ($53.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €71.00 ($71.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €63.00 ($63.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of HENKY opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

