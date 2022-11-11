Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €16.00

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($11.75) to €13.00 ($13.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($15.80) in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Shares of ING stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 68.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

