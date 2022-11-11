Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Target Price to €5.50

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.00 ($6.00) to €5.50 ($5.50) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.60) to €5.30 ($5.30) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.80) to €5.40 ($5.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.
Nokia Oyj Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.
Nokia Oyj Company Profile
Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.
