Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Target Price to €5.50

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.00 ($6.00) to €5.50 ($5.50) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($5.60) to €5.30 ($5.30) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($5.80) to €5.40 ($5.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.02.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 114,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 393,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

