Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,187.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,743 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.4% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $96.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $985.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.81.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

