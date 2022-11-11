Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,052,413,000 after buying an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,088,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $160.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $166.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.