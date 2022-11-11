Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Cut to GBX 220

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 220 ($2.53) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 210 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.30) in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.75) to GBX 255 ($2.94) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 225 ($2.59) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.67.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.