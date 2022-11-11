Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.46

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.46 and traded as low as $28.91. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 2,845,687 shares.
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 17.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.
Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.
