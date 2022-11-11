Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.33 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.37. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on D. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

