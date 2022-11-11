Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

DMZPY opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $46.01.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%.

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.