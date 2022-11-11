Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
DMZPY opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $46.01.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (DMZPY)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.