DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoubleVerify in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for DoubleVerify’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 13.3 %

NYSE:DV opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 0.56. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $291,742.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $291,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $221,605.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,819.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,075. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.