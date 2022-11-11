Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$93.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

