Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.59.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of D.UN opened at C$16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98. The stock has a market cap of C$737.74 million and a P/E ratio of 3.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.37. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$14.75 and a 12-month high of C$30.53.

Insider Transactions at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 150,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,606,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,612,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,683,849.79. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 245,900 shares of company stock worth $3,913,867.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

