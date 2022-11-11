DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.80

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.80 and traded as low as $10.87. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 4,228 shares.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 2.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
