DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.80

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.80 and traded as low as $10.87. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 4,228 shares.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 479,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 216,513 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 178,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

