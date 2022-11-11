Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $157,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 123.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 232,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCT opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.35. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

