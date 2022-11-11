E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight Capital downgraded E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital cut their target price on E Automotive from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, E Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.44.

TSE:EINC opened at C$4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.11. The company has a market cap of C$204.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. E Automotive has a 52 week low of C$3.90 and a 52 week high of C$21.65.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

