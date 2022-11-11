e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.22.

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 63,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $2,407,294.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,207 shares in the company, valued at $14,337,248.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 63,167 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $2,407,294.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,337,248.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,715 shares of company stock worth $15,081,408. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 3.7 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,780,000 after buying an additional 136,521 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,103,000 after buying an additional 200,128 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,820 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $51.57 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.62.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

