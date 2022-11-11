Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Edison International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Edison International by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

